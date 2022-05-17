Holcim CEO rules out capital gains tax on sale proceeds

Holcim CEO Jan Jenisch on Monday said the company’s $10.5-billion sale of its stakes in Ambuja Cements and ACC to the Adani Group will not attract any capital gains tax. “According to our analysis, it is a tax-free transaction…there is no capital gains or any other tax for this transaction. I don’t know if any complication arises, but we assume that we will get this 6.4 billion (Swiss francs) as net proceeds,” Jenisch said in an analysts’ call on Monday.

Tax experts said Holcim may not have to pay capital gains tax for the bulk, if not all, of the $10.5-billion proceeds from the sale as it will sell the shares in the Indian companies to the Adani family’s offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV) through a Mauritius-incorporated entity. This will likely give the Swiss company the cover of India’s tax treaty with the island nation. The India-Mauritius double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) was revised bilaterally in May 2016 to remove the tax waivers prospectively, make it on a par with other DTAAs and check its rampant use for tax avoidance in India. However, a carve-out is still available for investments made prior to April 1, 2017. Holcim acquired the cement assets in India 17 years ago.

Holcim and its subsidiaries executed the share purchase agreement with Adani’s SPV Endeavour Trade and Investments for the sale of its shareholding in Mauritius-based Holderind Investments, which in turn holds 63.19% stake in Ambuja Cements. The Holcim entity also agreed to sell 54.53% stake in ACC, of which 50.05% is held through Ambuja Cements. Capital gains from the sale of these stakes to the overseas SPV won’t be taxed in India. However, it is not clear if the sale of 4.5% stake will also be routed through Holdreind Investments or any other entity based in either Mauritius or Singapore. The benefit is now available only for investors from these two countries, subject to the cut-off date of April 1, 2017. —FE