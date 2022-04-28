Hindustan Unilever Q4 net rises 8.5%

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday posted an 8.59 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,327 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 2,143 crore a year ago despite “challenging circumstances” posed by high inflation. On a sequential basis, net profit rose 3.7 per cent compared to Rs 2,243 in the December 2021 quarter.

Standalone Q4 total income rose to Rs 13,584 crore, a rise of 11 per cent from Rs 12,241 crore reported in the previous corresponding quarter. “EBITDA margin at 24.6 per cent remained healthy. In the context of unprecedented inflation, we continue to manage our business dynamically, driving savings harder across all lines of P&L and taking calibrated pricing actions using the principles of net revenue management. We continue to invest competitively behind our brands,” HUL said.

‘In challenging circumstances, we have grown competitively and protected our business model by maintaining margins in a healthy range. I am also pleased that we have become a Rs 50,000 crore turnover company in this fiscal,” CEO & MD Sanjiv Mehta said.