Hindustan Unilever Q1 net rises 19 per cent to Rs 1,529 crore

Hindustan Unilever has posted a 19.17 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 1,529 crore for the first quarter ended June 2018 as against a net profit of Rs 1,283 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,622 crore, up 3.07 per cent as against Rs 9,335 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) said. However, the company said comparable domestic consumer growth, reflecting accounting impact of GST (excise duty and net input taxes adjusted from sales of base quarter, and GST refunds to the reported sales of current quarter), was 16 per cent during the quarter.

“In the near term, we see gradual improvement in demand and our focus will continue to be on innovations and market development,” HUL chairman and managing director Sanjiv Mehta said. He further said, “Crude volatility and currency-led inflation are key risks going ahead and we will continue to manage our business dynamically while driving operational efficiencies. Our strategic agenda remains one of delivering consistent, competitive, profitable and responsible growth,” he added. During the quarter the company integrated its foods and refreshment divisions.

HUL shares closed at Rs 1,753.85, up 0.73 per cent, on the BSE on Monday.

“We have delivered another strong performance in the quarter, with double digit volume growth across all three divisions and further improvement in margins. This quarter also saw the integration of foods and refreshment divisions which will help us increase organisational agility and better serve local consumers while harnessing the advantages of global scale,” Mehta said.

He said the costs of goods sold were lower on account of mix, judicious pricing and a strong savings program. Advertising and promotions were stepped up to support innovations, activations and respond to competitive actions in the market place. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 2251 crore were up by 21 per cent. Profit after tax before exceptional items was Rs 1567 crore, higher by 21 per cent.

