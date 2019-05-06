Hindustan Unilever gets 2 new Executive Directors

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has appointed Anuradha Razdan as Executive Director, Human Resources, and Vibhav Sanzgiri as Executive Director, Research and Development.

Both Anuradha and Sanzgiri will join HUL’s Management Committee with effect from June 1, 2019. Razdan who returns to India after a successful stint in Unilever, succeeds BP Biddappa who is moving to a global role as VP-HR home care, new business models & firm of the future, Unilever. In addition to partnering global home care and the new businesses, Biddappa will lead the work enabling Unilever’s transformation to a future ready, market winning organisation over the next decade.

Sanzgiri who joined HUL in 1997 has held various global and regional R&D roles in skin care and skin cleansing categories. With several patents to his name, Vibhav is a trained microbiologist and molecular biologist.