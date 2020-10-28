Hero MotoCorp to sell, service Harley-Davidson bikes in India

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, and US bikemaker Harley-Davidson on Tuesday said they have joined hands for the domestic market.

As per the distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India, the companies said.

As per a licensing deal, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name, the statement added. “These actions are aligned with Harley-Davidson’s business overhaul, The Rewire, and the company’s announcement in September to change its business model in India,” the statement said.

with pti

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.