Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Hero MotoCorp to sell, service Harley-Davidson bikes in India

As per a licensing deal, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name, the statement said.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Updated: October 28, 2020 6:25:44 am
The country’s largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, and US bikemaker Harley-Davidson on Tuesday said they have joined hands for the domestic market.

As per the distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India, the companies said.

As per a licensing deal, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name, the statement added. “These actions are aligned with Harley-Davidson’s business overhaul, The Rewire, and the company’s announcement in September to change its business model in India,” the statement said.

