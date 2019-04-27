Hero MotoCorp Q4 profit falls 24% to Rs 730 crore

Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported a 24.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in net profit at Rs 730 crore for the January-March 2019 quarter, on account of subdued volume growth and weak operating performance.

The numbers fell short of the Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 746 crore. Hero said its fourth quarter of FY19 was a difficult period that saw the two-wheeler industry contract significantly in the face of external factors.

Hero MotoCorp CFO Niranjan Gupta said rural demand has remained sluggish due to lack of finance availability. “While there has been some recovery in the financing situation in the urban markets, cash situation is still not good in the rural areas, which is impacting demand,” Gupta told analysts on the investor call.

Operating profit margins contracted by 240 basis points y-o-y to 13.6 per cent. Consequently, the firm’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) dropped by 22 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1,069 crore.

Margins have been on a downtrend for three consecutive quarters now. In Q3FY19, the margins were at 14 per cent versus 15.2 per cent in Q2 and 15.6 per cent in Q1. Profits reduced, despite 16 per cent lower tax expenses and lower other expenses of around Rs 400 crore.

The two-wheeler maker’s revenue from operations fell 7.92 per cent y-o-y to Rs 7,884.96 crore, while volumes fell 11 per cent y-o-y to 17.8 lakh units in Q4FY19.

Volumes declined in the March quarter as vehicles became costlier post September when the Supreme Court mandated a five-year third party insurance. Besides, costlier finance options also impacted demand.

Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal said the market scenario was sluggish in several geographies during the year. “While the near-term prospect of the domestic two-wheeler market is likely to remain challenging, the festive season, however, is expected to brighten the sentiment and revive growth in the second half of FY20,” he said.

Gupta said scooter sales declined in Q4 and also in FY19 as the company could not launch refreshed versions. “We are relatively new in the scooter space and therefore need to do a lot more hard work to build the portfolio and make it complete.

“Customers need refreshes which we couldn’t do and had to take an impact,” he told analysts. While the 100-110 cc scooter sales fell over 20 per cent y-o-y in Q4, during the full year, volumes declined around 8 per cent.

Gupta said inventory level, which shot up due to poor festive demand, is at around 50 days and the company had corrected stocks in March to bring down the levels.

Hero MotoCorp, with a market share of around 50 per cent in the two-wheeler market, reported a volume increase of 14 per cent y-o-y in the April-June quarter. In the December quarter, sales growth slowed down to 5.3 per cent to 17,98,905 units due to rising insurance premiums, hike in fuel prices, the floods in Kerala and costlier finance options. For the full fiscal, the company posted a 8.45 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 3,384.87 crore. While revenue from operations grew 2 per cent to Rs 33,650 crore in FY19, total volumes grew just 3 per cent to 78,20,745 units, against a nearly 14 per cent growth in FY18. FE