Hero Electric announces new e-scooter Hero Eddy; to come in two colours

EV maker Hero Electric announced an all-new electric scooter called Hero Eddy. The new e-scooter is easy to manoeuver e2W. The company said that the new Eddy strikes a perfect balance between technology and is convenient to fulfill the need for short-distance commutes.

The new Hero Eddy comes in two colours – Yellow and Light Blue and has the latest features like Find My Bike, E-Lock, Large Boot Space, Follow Me Headlamps, and Reverse Mode for a smoother, cleaner, and greener ride.

It would not require any license or registration, the company has informed in its statement.

Hero Electric is planning to launch the product in the next quarter.

“We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence combining smart features and stylish looks. The scooter is designed keeping in mind individual’s conscious efforts to contribute towards carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience. We are confident that Hero Eddy will make for a perfect alternate mobility choice offering comfort and necessity,” said Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric.

Hero Electric rolls out products from its Ludhiana-based manufacturing plant.

Last month, the company had partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer financing options to its buyers. This apart, Hero Electric had earlier this year announced a strategic pact with Mahindra Group wherein Mahindra will manufacture Hero Electric’s Optima and NYX at their Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh to meet the growing demands of the market.

