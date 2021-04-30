Health, hygiene and nutrition push HUL Q4 net up 41%

The revenue during the quarter under review jumped 34.63 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12,132 crore when compared to Rs 9,011 crore in the same period last year.

Beating analysts’ estimates, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,143 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2020-21 (Q4 of FY21), up 41.07 per cent from Rs 1,519 crore in the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, the figure jumped 11.55 per cent from Rs 1,921 crore posted in the December quarter.

The revenue during the quarter under review jumped 34.63 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12,132 crore when compared to Rs 9,011 crore in the same period last year. The HUL board also proposed a final dividend of Rs 17 per share. Together with interim dividend of Rs 14 per share, the total dividend for FY21 amounts to Rs 31 a share. During the year, special dividend of Rs 9.5 per share was also paid.

HUL said the domestic consumer growth was at 21 per cent with underlying volume growth of 16 per cent.

“Health, hygiene and nutrition forming 80 per cent of business grew in double-digits for the third consecutive quarter, while discretionary and out-of-home categories improved sequentially,” the company said.

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and MD, said, “Our in-quarter performance was strong on both the top-line and bottom-line. Despite challenging times, in FY21 our business ecosystem has withstood the disruption and demonstrated agility and resilience across the value chain. We have delivered on our multi stakeholder business model.”

“Our purpose-led brands and capabilities were further strengthened during the year and this positions us well to serve our consumers during this turbulent period. Our focus firmly remains behind delivering volume led competitive growth,” he said.

Mehta said the recent surge in Covid cases is of serious concern and “ensuring safety and well-being of people remains our top priority”. “We will continue to work closely with governments, health authorities and our partners to support the needs of the society and the nation to overcome this adversity,” he said.

Meanwhile, HUL said home care growth at 15 per cent was enabled by a strong recovery in fabric wash. Household care continued its strong performance delivering double-digit growth. Liquids and fabric sensations continue to outperform benefitting from robust market development initiatives, it said.