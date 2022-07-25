scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

HDFC Securities joins hands with Equitas Small Finance Bank to offer demat, trading services

With the new partnership, Equitas Small Finance Bank will offer its customers a "3-in-1" account for accessing the services of HDFC Securities.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 25, 2022 5:35:01 pm
Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product and Wealth at Equitas Small Finance Bank with Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO at HDFC Securities (Photo: PR handout)

Stock broking company HDFC Securities has partnered with Equitas Small Finance Bank to provide its clients with a demat account and broking investment services, an official release said.

With the new partnership, Equitas Small Finance Bank will offer its customers a “3-in-1″ account for accessing the services of HDFC Securities.

Also, all Equitas Small Finance Bank customers would be able to open their demat and trading accounts for buying and selling shares and trading in futures, options and even currencies.

“Our primary objective in forming this alliance is to empower the customers of Equitas Small Finance Bank with a robust investment platform,” Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO of HDFC Securities said.

“Equitas Small Finance Bank is known for offering better savings solutions and has been providing attractive interest rates and with the help of HDFC Securities, we will now be able to provide better solutions,” Murali Vaidyanathan, senior president and country head of Equitas Small Finance Bank said.

HDFC Securities offers investment and direct trading services through buying and selling of equities, along with
currency derivatives, mutual funds, NCDs, fixed deposits, bonds, and more, as per the release.

Equitas Small Finance Bank offers products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporates.

