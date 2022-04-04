HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: Here’s what HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday announced the merger of two entities, setting the stage for one of the biggest deals in the Indian financial sector.

The market cheered the news and rallied over 2 per cent on Monday with the shares of both companies settling over 9 per cent higher after a sharp rally in the intraday trade after the announcement of the merger.

HDFC Chairman termed the move as a merger of equals and said that the housing finance business is poised to grow in leaps and bounds due to the implementation of RERA, infrastructure status to the housing sector, and government initiatives like affordable housing for all, amongst others.

Here’s what Deepak Parekh said:

HDFC will merge into HDFC Bank, there will be no promoter in HDFC Bank now and all shares will be held by public

The merger will not only strengthen the entity against competitors but will also make its mortgage offering competitive

The merger will benefit the lower cost of fund to be available to the mortgage business

Larger balance sheet and capital base will enable larger ticket loans including infrastructure loans that is the urgent requirement of the country

RBI regulations say that anyone above 75 can’t be on the board of a bank and so I can’t be on the board of the bank. Keki Mistry will be a Director for a year or so and could handle the mortgage business

Combined balance sheet of merged entity will be Rs 17.87 lakh crore, net worth to be Rs 3.3 lakh crore

Regulatory arbitrage between running a bank and NBFCs has reduced; last 3 years have seen harmonisation of regulations