scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 07, 2022
Must Read

HCL Tech completes acquisition of 51% stake in Gesellschaft für Banksysteme GmbH

In December, HCL Technologies had announced that it will acquire 51 per cent stake in GBS.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
January 7, 2022 11:21:43 am
The total purchase price of the transaction is 99,000 euros (about Rs 84.4 lakh).

HCL Technologies on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in German IT consulting company Gesellschaft für Banksysteme GmbH (GBS).

In December, HCL Technologies had announced that it will acquire 51 per cent stake in GBS.

Deutsche Apotheker- und Ärztebank eG (apoBank), the largest cooperative primary bank in Germany, will own the remaining 49 per cent stake.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The total purchase price of the transaction is 99,000 euros (about Rs 84.4 lakh).

“The aforesaid acquisition has been completed effective January 5, 2022,” HCL Technologies said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement