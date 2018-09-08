Have complied with all tax obligations, says Walmart

India levies long-term capital gains tax at the rate of 20 per cent for shares sold by foreign investors after 24 months of purchase. India levies long-term capital gains tax at the rate of 20 per cent for shares sold by foreign investors after 24 months of purchase.

On the last day of its deadline to file withholding tax certificate with the Indian tax department, Walmart on Friday said it has complied with the tax obligations related to its acquisition of 77 per cent stake in Flipkart. “We take our legal obligations seriously, including paying taxes to governments where we operate. Following our Flipkart investment, we have now completed our tax withholding obligations under the guidance of the Indian Tax authorities,” a Walmart spokesperson told The Indian Express. The spokesperson did not respond to the specific query regarding the amount of tax deducted by Walmart before paying the former Flipkart shareholders.

As per the Income Tax Department, the due date for deposit of tax deducted/collected at source is the seventh day of succeeding month. Withholding tax, which is a retention tax, is to be deducted at source by the acquirer before making payment to the selling entity. Since Walmart announced the closing of its agreement with Flipkart on August 18, the Income Tax Department was anticipating filing of the withholding tax certificate by September 7.

India levies long-term capital gains tax at the rate of 20 per cent for shares sold by foreign investors after 24 months of purchase. Industry estimates are pegging the tax gain for government to be about $2 billion. The amount will vary depending on whether or not the tax department permit certain former stakeholders of Flipkart to get relief from withholding tax/TDS at a lower or nil rate under Section 197 of the I-T Act.

Some stakeholders who exited Flipkart in the Walmart deal had approached the income tax authorities to ascertain the final tax liability, exploring grounds for a lower withholding tax rate, especially if they are covered under a tax treaty with countries like Singapore and Mauritius. The sellers had got in touch with the department ahead of the September 7 deadline for Walmart to file the withholding tax certificate with the Indian tax authorities.

The I-T laws permit certain taxpayers to get relief from withholding tax/TDS at a lower or nil rate under Section 197 of the I-T Act. An assessing officer can give certificate for such lower rate, if the officer is satisfied that the existing and estimated tax liability of a person will be lower and the assessee provides sufficient grounds for the same.

In May, Walmart had announced $16 billion acquisition of 77 per cent stake in Flipkart. Non-resident shareholders in Flipkart who sold off their stake include SoftBank, eBay, Naspers. The tax department had in May communicated to Walmart about the applicability of tax provisions of Section 9 (1) and Section 195 since both withholding tax and capital gains tax would apply on the deal.

