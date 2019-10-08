HAL trade union calls for indefinite strike from October 14

The umbrella body of trade unions at defence public sector unit Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), which services much of the aircraft of the Indian Air Force, has served a notice of an indefinite strike from October 14 at HAL’s nine units around the country, following breakdown of talks for revision of wages of nearly 20,000 workers.

The trade unions are questioning discrimination between workers and executives in proposed pay hikes for workers and the hikes implemented for executives in the firm.

The HAL management has called the proposed strike “illegal” and has warned of national security implications in the event of the All India HAL Trade Unions Co-ordination Committee proceeding with the proposed indefinite strike.

“The proposed indefinite strike will have adverse repercussions on the performance of the organisation in general and workmen in particular. Further, in the interest of national security and the need to maintain the fleet serviceability of the Armed Force, it is imperative that the workmen do not resort to such illegal strike and should settle for a fair and reasonable wage revision offered by the Management,’’ HAL said in an official statement.

The workers unions at HAL, which are not affiliated to any political party, have been demanding wage revision – which was due in January 2017 – on the lines of revision done for executives at HAL in November 2017.

“As the management did not come forward with fair offers to settle the long pending wage revision of employees, unions are left with no option but to go for direct action in support of the demand for fair and early settlement of wage revision 2017,’’ the AIHALTUCC general secretary Chandrashekhar Suryadevaru said in a strike notice given to the HAL management.

Earlier in June the unions had carried out a one day relay hunger strike across HAL units in the country demanding fair wage revision and were assured a fair deal, the union official said.

While the HAL management has offered an eight percent increase in gross salary to workers the unions are seeking parity with a “35 percent increase given to officers in one stroke’’.

According to HAL union officials the management is also insisting that workers agree to a wage revision for workmen with `meagre 10 per cent fitment benefit and 19 percent of perks’ compared to the 15 percent fitment benefit and 35 percent perks sought by the unions. The management has warned that the company cannot afford the hikes sought by the unions.

The “management has raised affordability issue only for workmen but not for executives’’ and this is a “classic example of discrimination being shown by the management,’’ the AIHTUCC union official has stated.