Grant Thornton report on ITNL audit: Deloitte says it made necessary disclosures

The issue relates to LOA/LOC issued by ITNL in order to help borrowing at the SPV level for projects facing cost overruns or that required bridge funding. The issue relates to LOA/LOC issued by ITNL in order to help borrowing at the SPV level for projects facing cost overruns or that required bridge funding.

While the Grant Thornton forensic report on the books of IL&FS Transportation Networks India Limited (ITNL) shows that its auditor Deloitte Haskins and Sells (DHS) assisted ITNL to tweak the language of Letter of Assurances (LOAs) issued by ITNL in a bid to avoid disclosure of contingent liability in its financial statements and also did not flag the same in its audit reports, Deloitte said that necessary disclosures were made according to the auditing standards and the same practice was also adopted in successive annual reports after its tenure as auditor.

Responding to an email by The Indian Express, a Deloitte India spokesperson said, “We have not seen the report referred to in your mail and are unable to provide comments to your queries. Necessary disclosures were made according to the auditing standards and the same practice was also adopted in successive annual reports after our tenure as an auditor. We continue to believe that our audits have been performed in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards in India. DHS LLP is committed to the highest standards of audit quality and ethical conduct in its professional practice.”

Grant Thornton was appointed by the new board of IL&FS to conduct forensic audit of each of the IL&FS Group companies.

The report submitted by Grant Thornton, earlier this year, shows that ITNL issued LOA/LOC for loans sanctioned by IL&FS Financial Services and other financiers — aggregating to over Rs 2,700 crore — to various external parties who were also vendors of ITNL.

Grant Thornton, in its report, said that as per its understanding of IND AS-37, “ITNL is required to disclose the total value of potential liability arising due to issue of such letters as a ‘Contingent liability’. However, based on our review of the annual report of ITNL, it appears that the said letters have not been disclosed as a Contingent liability”.

