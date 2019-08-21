Govt support may help revive demand: Hyundai Motor India

As the auto industry suffers a major slowdown in sales and is staring at big job losses, Hyundai Motor India managing director and chief executive officer, SS Kim on Tuesday said that an immediate government intervention in the form of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut can help bring back growth to the industry.

Speaking to the media, Kim said that the government’s help in the form of reduction in GST rates, among other measures, may lead to “recovery within this year” and will see “people come forward” for vehicle purchase.

Listing out the challenges that the industry is facing, Kim said that preparation for transition to BS-VI emission and new safety norms, credit crunch for vehicle loans, increase in insurance fees and low sentiment among customers in terms of their economic confidence are responsible for the current slowdown in auto sales.

In July 2019, Hyundai witnessed a 10 per cent fall in domestic sales at 39,010 units against domestic sales of 43,481 units in July last year. Stating that the current slowdown is “cyclical and not structural”, Kim said that the festive season may be a good opportunity for revival of market demand. He said the market has bottomed out and there should be positive growth going forward.

On Tuesday, Hyundai launched the GRAND i10 Nios hatchback, priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). While the car was launched in both petrol and diesel variants, the petrol variant is available in BS6. The company said that currently diesel BS6 diesel is not available in the market.

While several companies have begun the process of laying-off their temporary workers Kim said that Hyundai Motor India has no plan to reduce any headcount or lay off some temporary workers. On the contrary, he added, “We are trying to hire many people in many areas such as mobility service solutions, research and also some new business areas such as electrification.”

Stating that Hyundai had two non-production days in August to adjust output, Kim said that the company is not looking at taking more such steps in the near future.

Auto sales in India saw its sharpest decline in nearly 19 years in July, falling 18.71 per cent. The last biggest decline across overall domestic auto sales was recorded in December 2000 when it fell 21.81 per cent. —WITH PTI