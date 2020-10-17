Govt notice to Flipkart, Amazon over ‘country of origin’ tag issues

The development comes at a time when Amazon and Flipkart are starting their annual sales.

The government has pulled up Amazon and Flipkart for not displaying the country of origin of some of the products sold on their platforms, threatening action against the two if they do not explain themselves within 15 days.

“It has come to the notice of the Department of Consumer Affairs that some of the e-commerce entities are not displaying the mandatory declarations as required under the Legal Metrology Rules, 2011,” stated the Ministry of Consumer Affairs in notices sent to the e-commerce firms on Friday.

The Ministry has asked the platforms to respond to its notices with details like the nature of ownership of the firm and copies of partnership deeds or the memorandum of their articles of association. The development comes at a time when the two platforms are starting their annual sales.

Amazon and Flipkart could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has asked the government to investigate “immediately” these festive sales. The body’s secretary general Praveen Khandelwal demanded “an immediate ban on the e-commerce portals till the time they comply with such mandatory obligation”.

In the backdrop of border clashes between India and China in June, the government began pushing e-commerce firms to work out a mechanism to display the country of origin of the products displayed on their platform.

