Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Govt gets Rs 5,001 crore dividend from ONGC; total dividend from CPSEs reaches Rs 23,797 crore so far in FY23

The DIPAM, in 2020, advised CPSEs to follow a consistent dividend policy and strive to pay higher dividends taking into account factors like profitability, capex requirements, cash/reserve and net worth.

As per gudielines, CPSEs are required to pay a minimum annual dividend of 30 per cent of profit after tax (PAT) or 5 per cent of net worth, whichever is higher.

The government has received about Rs 5,001 crore as dividend tranche from ONGC, taking the total dividend receipt from all CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises) so far this fiscal to Rs 23,797 crore.

“The government has received about Rs 5,001 crore from ONGC as dividend tranche,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

The total dividend receipts so far this fiscal stood at Rs 23,796.55 crore, as per DIPAM website.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 04:40:14 pm
