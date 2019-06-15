GOQii, Flipkart resolve legal dispute over predatory pricing

In an out-of-court settlement, start-up healthcare products firm GOQii on Friday said it has ‘amicably’ resolved a legal dispute with Flipkart and the products of the company will be listed back on Flipkart’s platform.

“Flipkart engaged with us in a transparent way and their team worked on a resolution benefitting the brand and the customers. We look forward to a continued fruitful association and help serve millions of Flipkart customers in a better way,” said Vishal Gondal, founder and CEO at GOQii, in a joint statement with Flipkart.

GOQii, a California-based preventive healthcare platform, last month took Walmart-owned Flipkart to court on charges of predatory pricing. Two of GOQii’s products were being sold at a discount of about 70 per cent on Flipkart without GOQii’s consent, a source had said earlier.

Gondal had told news agency Reuters that the firm signed an agreement in September with a Flipkart unit, allowing it to sell the two GOQii devices at a price not below Rs 1,999 and Rs 1,499 after discounts. But GOQii last month found Flipkart’s website showed the devices on sale for Rs 999 and Rs 699, respectively.

The case had been filed in a Mumbai city civil court, which on June 7 had adjourned the matter to June 26. Earlier, the court had asked Flipkart and its sellers to halt sale of GOQii products. “We are in the process of withdrawing the suit,” said Amit Vyas, founder partner at Vertices Partners, the law firm representing GOQii. Vyas declined to give further details.

Adarsh K Menon, vice-president and head of private labels, electronics and furniture at Flipkart, said, “Flipkart is a customer-focused marketplace that works closely with brands and seller partners to ensure that all policies are aligned to industry standards and are in compliance with all applicable Indian laws.

“We have a zero tolerance policy on incidents that impact customer trust. In the last few days, we have ensured constant engagement with GOQii to resolve any differences and we are glad that the brand will be back on Flipkart.”