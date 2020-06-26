Gopal Pillai: ‘Amazon India has seen a 50% rise in new seller registration post-lockdown’

Gopal Pillai, Amazon India vice-president—seller services. (File) Gopal Pillai, Amazon India vice-president—seller services. (File)

To leverage benefits of e-retail, sellers have made a beeline to get on board e-commerce platforms. Amazon India’s vice-president—seller services GOPAL PILLAI told PRANAV MUKUL that the online marketplace has consistently seen 50 per cent rise in seller registration post-lockdown, as against pre-lockdown numbers. He also spoke about the government’s plan to mandate ‘country of origin’ tag on products and if it could play a role in customer’s purchasing choice. Edited excerpts:

Amazon India is having its Small Business Day on June 27. Traditional retailers say that sales, schemes, etc may not push demand. What makes you hopeful this programme could drive demand?

We want to give an opportunity to MSMEs to showcase unique products because we’ve noticed that Indian entrepreneurs are coming up with innovative products during this tough time. For example, I found a seller who manufactured matching masks to shirts. There are also people coming out with products that have demand in the Covid world. These are work from home goods, cleaning products, appliances, etc for which there is a lot of demand anyway and this gives the opportunity to small businesses to showcase their offerings.

Has Amazon India recovered from the lockdown slump in terms of order volumes?

We have seen a spike from the pre-Covid numbers consistently for the last one month since we opened up. For the last four weeks, we haven’t seen any drop in that spike. Secondly, new sellers are realising that e-commerce and modern digital commerce gives them an additional opportunity to sell through a different channel and we have seen 50 per cent plus in search terms like ‘sell online’, ‘sell on Amazon’, etc and we have seen a 50 per cent rise in new seller registration compared with pre-Covid. This shows that e-commerce provides dual purpose benefits: one, helping customers get their products while maintaining social distancing … two, this can help small businesses at scale.

How do you respond to the government’s plan on mandating ‘country of origin’ tag for products on e-commerce platform?

We continue to look for ways to offer most relevant and robust detail pages as provided by sellers and search capabilities to offer seamless customer experience. Sellers are responsible for providing all required information about the product they list and therefore, we continue to educate them about the need for displaying accurate, complete information about their products. Our focus is to be absolutely compliant with all Indian laws and regulations.

Has country of origin for a product become a major decision-making factor for customers purchasing products online?

A customer looks for various information points … what their friends and family think about it … reviews. There was a study that said there were over 20 events and decision-making attributes that people use to find products. Every customer has their own way of finding a product because they look for certain information.

