Global layoffs in Uber: ‘Some’ impact in India

Uber, which let go of about 435 employees across product and engineering teams globally, on Wednesday said “some jobs in India have been impacted”.

“India is a global engineering hub for Uber and we remain committed to significantly scaling up our teams in Hyderabad and Bengaluru to around 1,000 people. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will visit both engineering centres next month to meet employees and underscore our strategic investment in building the finest technology in India for the world,” an Uber India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson, however, declined to comment as to how many jobs have been lost in the country. “…We’re making some changes to get us back on track … These were incredibly difficult calls as it means some of our employees no longer have a role, specifically around 170 people in our product group and 265 in engineering, which is roughly 8 per cent of those two organisations,” Uber said in a statement. —FE