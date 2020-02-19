GFG Alliance acquires Adhunik Metaliks, arm in Rs 425-crore cash deal

The transaction marks GFG Alliance’s entry into India, one of the world’s fastest-growing steel markets, Liberty House said. (File) The transaction marks GFG Alliance’s entry into India, one of the world’s fastest-growing steel markets, Liberty House said. (File)

UK-based GFG Alliance — owned by India-born British businessman Sanjeev Gupta and his family — on Tuesday announced the strategic acquisition of the debt-laden Adhunik Metaliks and Zion Steel in a Rs 425-crore cash deal under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). This comes after a prolonged delay in making payments by Liberty House, owned by GFG Alliance, for taking over the two companies.

The transaction marks GFG Alliance’s entry into India, one of the world’s fastest-growing steel markets, Liberty House said.

Gupta-led Liberty House had earlier failed to meet several deadlines for the payment under CIRP to acquire steelmaker Adhunik Metaliks, the flagship of Kolkata-based Adhunik Group, and ground company Zion Steel after the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in July 2018 approved its resolution plans for acquiring the two bankrupt companies under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Uncertainty continued over the fate of Adhunik and Zion as Liberty House had not paid the required upfront cash payment to the lenders by the stipulated deadline. After this, the Cuttack bench of NCLT in July last ordered liquidation of the steelmakers after cancelling the resolution plans of the UK-based group. —FE

