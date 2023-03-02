scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

‘Truth will prevail’: Gautam Adani welcomes Supreme Court order on Hindenburg report row

"The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail," Gautam Adani said

Gautam Adani on SC orderGautam Adani welcomes the Supreme Court's order on the ongoing Hindenburg row. (File image)
Listen to this article
‘Truth will prevail’: Gautam Adani welcomes Supreme Court order on Hindenburg report row
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Business tycoon Gautam Adani Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order over the ongoing row on the Hindenburg Research’s report, which has triggered a massive stock rout in the Adani Group companies.

Taking to Twitter, Adani said, “The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail.”

The Supreme Court in a ruling asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to complete the probe it started on the Hindenburg report and submit it in two months.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, and comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, also set up an expert committee to review the regulatory mechanism in the wake of the controversy. The committee will be headed by its former judge Justice A M Sapre, and also include bankers KV Kamath and OP Bhat, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, OP Bhat and retired Justice JP Devdhar.

The committee will assess the situation overall, and also suggest measures to strengthen investor awareness.

The SC bench also asked the Sebi whether there were any violations of rules, and manipulation of stock prices.

Also Read
Genetic testing
Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani to foray into genome testing with $145 kit
Elon Musk world's richest person
Elon Musk is world's richest person again; Gautam Adani falls to 32nd rank
Adani group credit secure
Adani Group says it has secured $3 billion credit from sovereign wealth f...
Tata group Bisleri stake sale
Tata Group’s talks over $1 billion Bisleri stake stall over valuation

The Hindenburg report, published on January 24, has accused the Adani group of ‘brazen stock manipulation,’ and “accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.” While the conglomerate has denied all accusations, the report has triggered a massive stock rout in the Adani group companies, and the group had lost nearly $150 million in market valuation, as of Monday.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 13:14 IST
Next Story

‘Extremely Compromised (EC) can become Extremely Competent (EC)’: Oppn reacts to SC CEC ruling

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close