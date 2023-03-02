‘Truth will prevail’: Gautam Adani welcomes Supreme Court order on Hindenburg report row

Business tycoon Gautam Adani Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order over the ongoing row on the Hindenburg Research’s report, which has triggered a massive stock rout in the Adani Group companies.

Taking to Twitter, Adani said, “The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail.”

The Supreme Court in a ruling asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to complete the probe it started on the Hindenburg report and submit it in two months.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, and comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, also set up an expert committee to review the regulatory mechanism in the wake of the controversy. The committee will be headed by its former judge Justice A M Sapre, and also include bankers KV Kamath and OP Bhat, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, OP Bhat and retired Justice JP Devdhar.

The committee will assess the situation overall, and also suggest measures to strengthen investor awareness.

The SC bench also asked the Sebi whether there were any violations of rules, and manipulation of stock prices.

The Hindenburg report, published on January 24, has accused the Adani group of ‘brazen stock manipulation,’ and “accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.” While the conglomerate has denied all accusations, the report has triggered a massive stock rout in the Adani group companies, and the group had lost nearly $150 million in market valuation, as of Monday.