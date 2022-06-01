FY22: LIC clocks record Rs 42K-cr profit from market

Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC), the largest capital market player, has made a record profit of Rs 42,000 crore from equity sales in FY 2021-22, higher by 16.66 per cent from Rs 36,000 crore in the year ago period.

The rise in profit came despite the stock market showing huge volatility during the financial year. LIC has been a contrarian player in the market.

The corporation which announced its results on Monday saw its standalone net profit declining by 18 per cent to Rs 2,371.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, compared to Rs 2,893.48 crore in the year-ago period.

However, clarifying on the drop of net profits, Raj Kumar, MD, LIC, said,” Earlier the profits were declared at the end of the year only. So that’s why the quarterly numbers are not comparable. This year’s (FY22) Q4 number is not comparable with the Q4 of last year (FY21) because it was for the full year (FY21).” From September 2022 onwards, the comparable data points will be available, he said.

Kumar said the corporation’s product mix is dominated by the participating (par) business but going further its driver of growth will be non-participating (non-par) business. “We have already decided that in future we will be launching only non-par products. With the product mix changing towards the non-par side in the future at a greater pace than the par side, the value of new business will be created. That is the strategy we are adopting,” he said.

A participating (par) life insurance policy allows policyholders to participate in the profits of a life insurance company, while a non-participating (non-par) plan does not offer any dividend payouts.

“The exercise of determination of Indian embedded value as on March 31, 2022 is under progress and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022. As soon as the exercise is completed, LIC will make the required public disclosures of the same,” Kumar said.

“It is a long exercise (determination of Indian EV). We are implementing a new IT solution for calculation of Indian embedded value and we need to cross-check all the data,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

The embedded value is a measure of the consolidated value of shareholders’ interest in the life insurance business. It represents the worth of shareholders’ interests in the earnings distributable from the assets allocated to the business after sufficient allowance for the aggregate risks in the business. LIC’s embedded value was pegged at about Rs 5.4 lakh crore as on September 30, 2021 by international actuarial firm Milliman Advisors

Total claims paid during the quarter increased 19% year on year to Rs 1.21 lakh crore. Kumar said. The higher claims were a residual impact of the Covid pandemic and also due to the maturity of four high value products for which payments were made during the quarter, LIC said.

LIC has a Rs 7400 crore reserve fund to take care of Covid claims. “The worst of the pandemic is behind us,” he said.

“There was some residual impact of Covid and covid related claims. Overall Covid impacted the company last fiscal and one hopes that we do not see any more waves. Four of our products where the sum assured of each policy was Rs 5 lakhs also matured adding to the higher claims,” he said.

“We have 285 products which need to be modelled into a new system. We have to check the consistency of the output for each of the products, and it is taking time. We don’t want to rush into any number which can be questioned tomorrow. We want to be absolutely sure and hence we are taking a little more time,” he said.