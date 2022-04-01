scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Future Retail CEO quits

It added Kishore Biyani, Future Group founder-CEO, has been reappointed executive chairman of FRL for another three years.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 1, 2022 12:49:09 am
Future Retail (FRL) CEO Sadashiv Nayak has resigned from the post seven months after his appointment. An FRL filing said, “Sadashiv Nayak, who was appointed as Chief Executive Officer effective August 25, 2021, has tendered his resignation which is effective from the closure of business hours of March 31, 2022.”

“Based on the recommendation made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, we hereby inform that Kishore Biyani, who holds the position of Executive Chairman has been re-appointed for a period of three years with effect from April 1, 2022,” it said.

FRL’s director Rahul Garg had earlier resigned from the board. FRL has already defaulted on a payment of Rs 3,494.56 crore to banks in January under the OTR plan and the account has been declared as NPA by the lenders.

