Future, Amazon ready for talks to explore settlement

Future Group and Amazon on Thursday agreed to initiate dialogues to explore the possibility of an out-of-court settlement over the former selling its retail assets to Reliance Retail. Amazon has been objecting to the sale on the ground that it has a first right of refusal over the retail assets as per the 2019 deal it struck with the Kishore Biyani entity.

The Supreme Court, where lawyers of both the sides agreed to explore out-of-court settlement, has given the parties time till March 15 to see whether they are able to amicably resolve the dispute. Future Group lawyers Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi assured the bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana that during this period there’s no chance of any order being passed on the cases pending before the Delhi High Court, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The CJI welcomed the move by the parties to engage in talks saying that it is in the interest of all the stakeholders and also offered to fix any date or appoint anyone for the three “giant businesses” to resolve the issue.

“We will simply adjourn the matter… Work out by gentleman’s understanding. It will be better in interest of three business gaints… Amazon has not mentioned mediation, but is willing to talk,” the CJI said, while observing that if the companies fail to find a solution, the option of courts deciding the matter was still open.

The dispute between the Future Group and Amazon has been raging since October 25, 2020, when the Singapore’s Emergency Arbitrator restrained Future Retail from going ahead with its Rs 24,500-crore deal with Reliance Retail. While the legal battle between the two sides are pending in the NCLT, NCLAT, and Delhi High Court, apart from the Supreme Court, in the last few days, Reliance has taken over 200 stores of Future. —FE