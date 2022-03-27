Fujifilm bets on imaging solutions to detect diseases

Fujifilm is leveraging its imaging solutions for prevention and early detection of disease.

It recently launched the “Never Stop” campaign, which seeks to sharpen the accuracy of diagnostics by using its advanced tools of AI and IoT for digital radiography, endoscopy, ultrasound, MRI and CT systems.

The company says it’s creating an ecosystem of precise, intelligent and accessible solutions for better outcomes.

Koji Wada, MD, Fujifilm India, said, “Fujifilm India has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation. For us, it has been about celebrating the ‘Never Stop’ spirit of people and inspiring them to learn the possibilities that good healthcare can bring. We want to shape the future of healthcare in India with our leading tech, equipment and solutions and this campaign captures the sentiment perfectly. With this, we want to further strengthen our commitment to deliver sustainable products, drive social changes and never stop innovating solutions for a better world.”