Front-running: Axis AMC sacks chief dealer Joshi

Axis Asset Management Company, the mutual fund promoted by Axis Bank, has sacked its chief dealer Viresh Joshi, who was under investigation for irregularities, including front-running the AMC’s transactions on their personal accounts.

“Axis AMC has been conducting a suo moto internal investigation since February 2022, using reputed external advisors to assist with this ongoing investigation. Further to our investigation, his conduct and following the decision to suspend him, the employment of Viresh Joshi has been terminated with effect from May 18, 2022,” a statement from Axis Mutual Fund said.

“Accordingly, Viresh Joshi ceases to be a ‘Key Person’ of Axis AMC,” it added.

On May 6, Axis AMC suspended two fund managers — Viresh Joshi and Deepak Agarwal.

The irregularities running into several crores at the fund house have also come under the scanner of Sebi, which is likely to take suitable action after the inhouse investigation by the fund house.

Axis Mutual Fund manages assets worth Rs 259,818 crore under various schemes. According to sources, Joshi was engaged in front-running the company’s transactions.