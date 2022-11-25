From Saudi Arabia to Malaysia, NBCC eyes expansion abroad

Public sector construction company NBCC (India) Limited is set to start projects worth Rs 483 crore in Mauritius soon and is currently participating in the bidding for projects worth Rs 627 crore in Saudi Arabia, Seychelles and Malaysia, as a part of the expansion of its overseas operations, according to company officials.

The company increased its footprint abroad with new projects worth Rs 968 crore in 2021-22, three times the amount in 2019-20 (Rs 322.8 crore), an official said.

Given the pandemic, no new projects were started abroad in 2020-21, the official said.

In the last five years, NBCC completed projects amounting to Rs 1,145 crore and has projects worth Rs 1,060 crore ongoing as of now, as per a written response to The Indian Express. As of now, NBCC is constructing 2,000 social housing units in Hulhumale, Maldives, at a cost of Rs 968 crore; renovating the Bank of Baroda building in Mauritius (Rs 21.43 crore); and constructing the new Civil Service College in Mauritius (Rs 70.41 crore).

The three projects are expected to be completed over the next two years, by 2024.

The company has also been awarded three projects worth Rs 483 crore in Mauritius: construction of the Mauritius Police Academy, the Forensic Science Laboratory, and the National Archives & National Library. Work on these is likely to start soon, officials said.

The company is also participating in the bidding process for construction of the building for the Consulate General of India at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; and Indian High Commission buildings at Victoria, Seychelles, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

While marking the company’s 63rd foundation day, under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on November 15 said NBCC had increased its footprint abroad. He said the company’s previous international projects, including construction of the Supreme Court building in Mauritius and Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, were delivered on time.

Domestically, NBCC is carrying out the redevelopment of Pragati Maidan in Delhi, which is set to host the G20 summit in 2023, as well as completion of unfinished flats of private builder Amrapali in Noida.