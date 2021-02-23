‘Fraudulent deals of Rs 6,182 cr at DHFL’

The administrator of the company received an initial report from the professional agency appointed as the transaction auditor indicating that there are certain transactions which are “undervalued, fraudulent and preferential in nature”, DHFL said in a regulatory filing.

The administrator of the company received an initial report from the professional agency appointed as the transaction auditor indicating that there are certain transactions which are “undervalued, fraudulent and preferential in nature”, DHFL said in a regulatory filing. The Rs 6,182-crore loss included Rs 210.85 crore towards notional loss of interest on account of charging lower rate of interest, the filing said. “The administrator of the company received an initial report from the professional agency appointed as the transaction auditor, indicating that there are certain transactions which are undervalued, fraudulent and preferential in nature, falling under the sections of the code. Basis the investigation and observations of the transaction auditor, the administrator has filed an application before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT),” the BSE filing said.