FPIs, mutual funds increase stake in Paytm

July 20, 2022 5:04:43 pm
Foreign portfolio investors and mutual funds have marginally increased stake in Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications, according to a regulatory filing.
The shareholding pattern of One97 Communications for June quarter 2022-23 shows that the number of shareholders as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) rose from 54 to 83, taking the number of shares held by them to 3,53,72,428 from 2,86,80,948 in the previous March quarter.
With this, the shareholding of FPIs in the company has gone up from 4.42 per cent to 5.45 per cent. The number of shareholders as mutual funds also went up from just 3 to 19, taking the number of shares held by them to 74,02,309 from 68,19,790.
Paytm’s stock increased about 18 per cent to Rs 675.8 in June quarter. Its shares opened at Rs 742 apiece on Wednesday morning.
Subscriber Only Stories
During June 2022 quarter, Paytm loan disbursements jumped over 5-fold to 84.78 lakh that was 9 times higher in terms of value at Rs 5,554 crore year-on-year, reaching an annualised run rate of Rs 24,000 crore.
The total merchant payment volume or GMV (gross merchandise value) of the company more than doubled to Rs 2.96 lakh crore year-on-year from Rs 1.47 lakh crore.
Paytm’s average monthly transacting users (MTU) in the quarter increased 49 per cent to 7.48 crore from 5 crore in June quarter 2021-22.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Brie Larson was a vision in a custom Oscar de la Renta cape dress at Disneyland Paris; see pics
The parasitic fungus that encourages houseflies to mate with ‘corpses’
The Meena factor: Vasundhara Raje to Congress MLA, even rivals can’t ignore Kirodi Lal
Punjab: Woman’s body found stuffed inside iron box, husband arrested
Vivo T1X launched in India at Rs 11,999: All you need to know
ITC will continue to deliver robust growth: Puri
IGNOU June TEE 2022 hall ticket released; steps to download
Magnus Carlsen not to defend World Chess Championship title in 2023
Disney will soon lose copyright to original Mickey Mouse
Shafique steers Pakistan to win over Sri Lanka in 1st test
As Pune corporation says 90% of roads repaired, NCP protesters float paper boats in potholes
Most watched web-series of 2022 so far: Ajay Devgn’s Rudra, Panchayat, Marvel’s Moon Knight and Ms Marvel on list