Four IL&FS Transportation Network staffers held hostage in Ethiopia return

IL&FS Transportation Network Ltd (ITNL), part of the IL&FS Group, on Monday said it has been able to secure the safe return of its four employees, who were held hostage in Ethiopia.

Since mid-2018, under instructions of ITNL, several of the Indian employees employed by IL&FS project companies had returned to India.

However, few Indian employees were not being allowed to leave Ethiopia for past several weeks on account of unpaid local dues.

Of the seven employees who were stuck in Ethiopia, three employees returned to India between December 2018 and January 2019 and the remaining four employees returned to India on February 24.

IL&FS Transportation Network Ltd, through its subsidiary Elsamex SA, has been executing projects across various sites in Ethiopia.

“The company takes this opportunity to thank all the agencies including Ministry of External affairs, Indian Embassy in Addis Ababa and other authorities and regulators in India and Ethiopia for their tireless efforts towards facilitating the safe return of its employees from Ethiopia,” IL&FS said.

Four employees were not allowed to leave the IL&FS campus in Bure town, 400 km north from Addis Ababa, since November 24.

On October 1, 2018, the government had moved the National Company Law Tribunal to supersede the board of IL&FS, which had defaulted on payments to lenders and other investors.