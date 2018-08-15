Fortis shareholders vote for acquisition by IHH Healthcare

Fortis had also asked shareholders to approve classification of Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd as ‘Promoter’ subsequent to the completion of the preferential allotment of equity shares. Fortis had also asked shareholders to approve classification of Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd as ‘Promoter’ subsequent to the completion of the preferential allotment of equity shares.

Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday announced that its shareholders have given their nod to the acquisition of the domestic healthcare chain by Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare.

By a majority of 99.69 per cent, Fortis’ shareholders voted in favour of issuance of equity shares on a preferential allotment basis at Monday’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). Shareholders also approved by 99.99 per cent votes to reclassify members of promoter/promoter group to public shareholder category and classification of Northern TK Venture Pvt Ltd as promoter.

Northern TK Venture Pvt Ltd is a unit of IHH. Earlier, while issuing the notice of EGM, Fortis Healthcare had said that the consent of shareholders is being sought for issuance of 23,52,94,117 equity shares on preferential basis at a price of Rs 170 per share aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crore to Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd.

The company had also sought nod from shareholders to reclassify Malvinder Mohan Singh; Malvinder Mohan Singh – Trust; Shivinder Mohan Singh; Harpal Singh, Abhishek Singh; Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt Ltd; Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd and RHC Holding Pvt Ltd from the ‘Promoter and Promoter Group’ shareholder category to ‘Public’ shareholder category. Now, with shareholders’ approval, these entities would be ‘public’ shareholders.

Fortis had also asked shareholders to approve classification of Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd as ‘Promoter’ subsequent to the completion of the preferential allotment of equity shares. This decision was approved too by shareholders on Monday.

On July 13, the Fortis Healthcare board had approved a Rs 4,000-crore offer from IHH Healthcare for 31.1 per cent stake in it, valuing the cash-strapped firm at Rs 8,880 crore.

The transaction, to be carried out via Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd, was to be followed up by an open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake in Fortis. IHH Healthcare is expected to shell out a total of Rs 7,300 crore to acquire 57.1 per cent stake, provided its open offer for 26 per cent stake is fully subscribed. The Fortis stock closed 0.86 per cent up at Rs 146.05 on the BSE.

Fortis on Tuesday announced that it has made a net loss of Rs 70.9 crore in first quarter of 2018-19. This was in comparison to Rs 5.5 crore profit that the company made in first quarter in 2017-18. Bhavdeep Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Fortis Healthcare stated: “The last quarter (Q1) performance has been impacted severely due the continuing challenges that the company had been facing over the last 18 months that have led to liquidity issues which have imposed severe constraints on resources, growth initiatives and expansion.”

