Former SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya appointed as chairperson of Salesforce India

Arundhati Bhattacharya, the former chairperson of India’s largest public-sector lender State Bank of India (SBI), has been hired as the chairperson and CEO of the Indian arm of Salesforce, a US cloud-based service provider.

Bhattacharya will be joining the company on April 20, 2020, and will oversee the growth strategy of the company and play an integral role in defining its relationship with the ecosystem of customers, partners and community. She will report to Ulrik Nehammer, General Manager APAC.

“Arundhati is an incredible business leader and we are delighted to welcome her to Salesforce as chairperson and CEO India,” Gavin Patterson, President and CEO, Salesforce International said in a statement.

Salesforce enables its clients to take advantage of powerful technologies — cloud, mobile, social, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain — to deliver personalised, connected experiences for their customers.

Some of the Indian companies which use Salesforce to connect with their customers are Ceat, Redbus, and Franklin Templeton.

Salesforce and its ecosystem of customers and partners in India are expected to create over $67 billion in business revenues and 548,400 new direct jobs by 2024, the company said in its statement citing a research by IDC.

Bhattacharya retired from the Indian banking behemoth SBI in 2017 after serving for around four decades in the bank under various roles. She is credited with bringing about the technological developments in the over 200-year old banking institution. In 2016, she was listed as the 25th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes.

After her retirement in SBI, Bhattacharya was appointed an independent director in Reliance Industries (RIL). This apart, in December 2018, she was appointed as the chairperson of the Indian arm of SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication).

