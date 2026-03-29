Former Raymond group chief Vijaypat Singhania passes away

Industrialist Vijaypat Kailashpat Singhania, former chairman of the Raymond group, passed away on Saturday.
Singhania, who built Raymond into a global textile brand, was 87.
“With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform the passing of Padma Bhushan Dr. Vijaypat Kailashpat Singhania,” said his son Gautam Singhania in a post shared on social media platform ‘X’.
“A visionary leader, philanthropist, and an inspiring personality, whose legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations,” he said.
Singhania’s funeral will be held at Chandanwadi in Mumbai at 3.00pm on Sunday.
Singhania was known for his long association with the Raymond Group, one of India’s leading textile and apparel companies.
Born in 1938, he played a crucial role in transforming Raymond into a global brand recognized for high-quality suiting fabrics.
Under his leadership, the company expanded internationally and diversified its product range, strengthening its reputation in the textile industry.
Singhania is also known for his passion for aviation and adventure. He set a world record in 2005 as the oldest person to fly a hot air balloon to a height of over 69,000 feet.
A trained pilot, he had also flown microlight aircraft and supported aviation initiatives in India.
Despite his professional achievements, his later years drew public attention due to a highly publicized family dispute with his son, highlighting challenges in succession planning.
At Raymond, the rift between Vijaypat Singhania and his son Gautam was not just a corporate dispute.
It became a public family tragedy. He gradually handed control to Gautam. What followed was a relationship that unravelled beyond repair. Vijaypat accused his son of forcing him out of the company and JK House, saying he was left with “nothing.”
Today, Gautam Singhania controls Raymond, while Vijaypat lived separately, and spoke occasionally about the dispute.