Former Raymond group chief Vijaypat Singhania passes away

Singhania is also known for his passion for aviation and adventure. He set a world record in 2005 as the oldest person to fly a hot air balloon to a height of over 69,000 feet. (Wikimedia)

Industrialist Vijaypat Kailashpat Singhania, former chairman of the Raymond group, passed away on Saturday.

Singhania, who built Raymond into a global textile brand, was 87.

“With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform the passing of Padma Bhushan Dr. Vijaypat Kailashpat Singhania,” said his son Gautam Singhania in a post shared on social media platform ‘X’.

“A visionary leader, philanthropist, and an inspiring personality, whose legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations,” he said.

Singhania’s funeral will be held at Chandanwadi in Mumbai at 3.00pm on Sunday.

Singhania was known for his long association with the Raymond Group, one of India’s leading textile and apparel companies.