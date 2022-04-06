Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy face brief outages

Food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy on Wednesday reported brief outages in various cities in India. The customer services teams of both the companies replied to angry users on Twitter and assured them that their respective teams were working to fix the technical issue.

Zomato termed it a “temporary glitch” while Swiggy called it a “technical constraint”. Both apps were up after some hours but users still complained on social media about the glitches.

“Hi there, we were facing a temporary glitch. Thanks to our techmates, we are back up and running. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused in the interim and hope to serve you better in the future,” zomato care tweeted to a user.

Hi there, we were facing a temporary glitch. Thanks to our techmates, we are back up and running. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused in the interim and hope to serve you better in the future. — zomato care (@zomatocare) April 6, 2022

“Hi there, we’re currently unable to process your request as we’re experiencing technical constraints. Not to worry, our best minds are on it and we’ll be up and running soon,” Swiggy Cares replied to an annoyed user on Twitter.

Hi there, we’re currently unable to process your request as we’re experiencing technical constraints. Not to worry, our best minds are on it and we’ll be up and running soon. ^Sharan — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 6, 2022

Downdetector, a website which tracks app and website outages, showed as much as 3,539 outage reports of Zomato at 3:33 pm while the number of outages for Swiggy stood at 857.