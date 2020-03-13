Flipkart-Walmart deal: NCLAT dismisses CAIT plea against fair trade regulator’s nod

CAIT had approached NCLAT with a plea that CCI had, while granting its consent to the Flipkart-Walmart deal, not considered that the transaction would result in further accentuation of an anti-competitive environment. CAIT had approached NCLAT with a plea that CCI had, while granting its consent to the Flipkart-Walmart deal, not considered that the transaction would result in further accentuation of an anti-competitive environment.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday dismissed an appeal by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) against the CCI’s approval to the Flipkart-Walmart merger and said that the combination is likely to boost the “financial strength” of the platform.

A two-member Bench, led by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, said that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had “specifically and rightly” come to the conclusion that the proposed combination of Flipkart and Walmart would not result in the elimination of any major player from the domestic market.

The combination, thus, the NCLAT observed, would not result in any abuse of dominant position in market. The CAIT had last year approached the appellate tribunal with a plea that the fair trade regulator had, while granting its consent to the Flipkart-Walmart deal, not considered that the transaction would result in further accentuation of an anti-competitive environment. Apart from that, Walmart would also get access to the “web of preferential sellers” of Flipkart, which would further deny market access to non-preferential sellers on these platforms.

The CCI had — after considering the submissions made by CAIT — said that since the proposed merger between Flipkart and Walmart would operate in the business-to-business (B2B) market space, which had ample number of online and offline retailers, the combination would not adversely affect competition.

The issue of preferential selling, if any, by Flipkart, the fair trade regulator had then said, had nothing to do with the proposed combination of the online retailer with Walmart, and thus the same could not be a reason for denying the said merger.

