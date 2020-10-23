Flipkart to purchase 7.8 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail for Rs 1,500 crore

A shopper pays for her purchases at a Pantaloons department store (Photographer: Graham Crouch/Bloomberg)

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) on Friday informed that it has approved raising of Rs 1,500 crore from Flipkart Investments Private Limited, a foreign portfolio investor, by issuing preferential equity shares to the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant. Following this transaction, Flipkart will own 7.8 per cent stake in ABFRL.

The issue price of equity shares has been set at Rs 205 apiece, which is at a 33.64 per cent premium from ABFRL’s Thursday’s closing price of Rs 153.40 per share on the BSE. Following the announcement, the stock has jumped 6.88 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 163.95 apiece so far.

“The Company has also, in furtherance of the existing B2B arrangements with Flipkart India Private Limited, entered into a commercial agreement in relation to the sale and distribution of various brands of the Company,” ABFRL said in an exchange filing.

