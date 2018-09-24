Flipkart likely to replace Binny Bansal as group CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy frontrunner: Report

Follow Us:
Monday, September 24, 2018
Flipkart may name a new group CEO, partly because co-founder and current group CEO Binny Bansal is not actively involved in daily operations, the report said, adding that Binny Bansal will remain the chairman of the company.

By: Reuters | Published: September 24, 2018 12:28:31 pm
Walmart Inc’s Flipkart unit is considering naming a new chief executive officer (CEO) at the group level in place of Binny Bansal, the Mint daily reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter. Flipkart Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy is one of the leading candidates for the position, the newspaper said, citing sources. Walmart is considering both internal and external candidates for the position of group CEO, the report added.

Flipkart may name a new group CEO, partly because co-founder and current group CEO Binny Bansal is not actively involved in daily operations, the paper reported, adding that Binny Bansal will remain the chairman of the company.
Krishnamurthy was appointed as Flipkart’s CEO in January 2017.

Walmart acquired about 77 percent of Flipkart in May, for nearly $16 billion in what was the U.S. retail giant’s largest-ever deal and a move to take on arch rival Amazon in a key growth market. Flipkart was not immediately available for comment.

Last week, Walmart moved several of its leaders to senior positions at the group level at Flipkart. It appointed a new chief financial officer, general counsel, chief ethics and compliance officer and group controller.

