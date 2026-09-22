Five Adani firms pay Rs 1.5 cr to settle SEBI proceedings over Hindenburg report

Five listed Adani Group companies have settled adjudication proceedings initiated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over alleged disclosure and corporate governance violations arising from its examination of issues highlighted in the Hindenburg Research report.

Under a settlement order dated September 22, SEBI said Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), Adani Total Gas Ltd, AWL Agri Business Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd have paid a combined amount of Rs 1.508 crore to settle the proceedings. The companies settled the cases without admitting or denying the findings of fact or conclusions of law.

The proceedings stemmed from the markets regulator’s examination of allegations regarding related-party transactions (RPTs), disclosures and corporate governance in the Adani Group following the Hindenburg report. The regulator had examined seven Adani Group companies, including Adani Ports & SEZ and Adani Power. The latest settlement order covers five of them.