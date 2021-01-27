FCA India drives in new version of Jeep Compass with price starting at Rs 16.99 lakh

Automaker FCA India on Wednesday launched the updated version of its premium SUV Jeep Compass in the country, priced between Rs 16.99 lakh and Rs 28.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The automaker also announced the launch of the 80th anniversary limited edition of the model, priced between Rs 22.96 lakh and Rs 26.76 lakh.

The company said its dealerships will commence customer test drives and deliveries of the new Jeep Compass from February 2, 2021.

“The sophisticated package of the new Jeep Compass includes feedback from our customers and incorporates their suggestions. We have designed the new Compass to be more premium and customer centric with a plethora of convenience and connected features,” FCA India Managing Director Partha Datta told reporters during a virtual launch event.

The model now comes with completely new interiors and functional aspects, he added.

“We have right-sized our range and reconfigured our feature-packed variants to offer customers options with an optimal value proposition,” Datta noted.

The company has so far sold over 50,000 units of the Jeep Compass in the country besides exporting over 20,000 units of the made-in-India model to various right hand markets, he added.

The front-wheel drive (4×2) variants of the SUV are powered by a choice of two BS-VI compliant powertrains – 2 litre turbo-diesel ( 172 PS) and the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (163 PS) mated with 6-speed manual and 7-speed automatic transmission options.

Besides, the all-wheel drive (AWD) trims of the model come with 2 litre turbo-diesel engine mated with nine-speed automatic transmission.

FCA India said the SUV now comes with all new interiors and various features like 10.1-inch high-definition display UConnect-5 system, which is five times faster than its previous generation, and can accommodate over-the-air, real-time updates.

Other new features include a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control and a button-operated powerlift gate and automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

The SUV also comes with over 50 safety features like electronic parking brake, hill hold and hill descent control, six airbags, panic brake assist, electronic roll mitigation, among others.