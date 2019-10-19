Favourable fuel margin, robust retail & Jio biz push RIL net to Rs 11,262 cr

Aided by a recovery in the refining margins and good growth in the retail and telecom businesses, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has reported an 18.3 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 11,262 crore for the quarter ended September 2019, as against Rs 9,516 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Reliance Jio’s standalone net profit spurted 45.4 per cent to Rs 990 crore in the September quarter from Rs 681 crore in the same period of last year. Standalone revenue from operations of Jio increased by 33.5 per cent to Rs 12,354 crore from Rs 9,240 crore. Jio subscriber base as on September 30, 2019, was 355.2 million, a growth of 40.8 per cent from a year ago.

RIL achieved revenue of Rs 163,854 crore for the latest quarter, an increase of 4.8 per cent, compared to Rs 156,291 crore in the year-ago period. The increase in revenue is primarily on account of robust growth in retail and digital services businesses, which grew by 27 per cent and 43 per cent, respectively. “This was partially offset by decrease in refining and petrochemicals segment revenue, with a 17.7 per cent fall in Brent crude price,” RIL said.

Gross refining margin recovered from $ 8.1 per barrel in June quarter to $ 9.4 per barrel in the September quarter.

RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani said: “The company has reported record net profit for the quarter. These excellent results reflect benefits of our integrated oil to chemicals (O2C) value chain and the rapid scale-up of our consumer businesses. During this quarter, our O2C businesses gained from favourable fuel margins environment, feedstock sourcing flexibility and higher petrochemicals volumes. Our O2C business, with new partnerships, is best placed to pursue growth and substantial value creation.”

About the digital and telecom business, Ambani said, “Continuing growth trends in our retail business is heartening. Guided by our obsession to provide the best value for our customers, Reliance Retail delivered robust performance with record quarterly revenues and Ebitda. Our digital services business is recognised for having the nation’s widest 4G wireless network. As an outcome of our team’s relentless efforts, Jio has become India’s largest mobility services provider. Jio today also has the highest market share in terms of 4G subscriber base and 4G data traffic in India.”

“We are now executing yet another game-changing initiative with the largest ever roll-out of broadband services to home and enterprises through JioFiber. As always, we are committed to bring to Indian consumers more world-class products and services and providing them unique value propositions through innovation and technology,” Ambani said.

In the retail segment, revenues for the second quarter ended September 2019 grew by 27 per cent to Rs 41,202 crore on a year-on-year basis, with strong growth across formats despite consumption slowdown, as against Rs 32,436 crore in the year-ago period. PBDIT (profit before depreciation, interest and tax) for the quarter rose by 66.8 per cent to Rs 2,322 crore in the September quarter, as against Rs 1,392 crore in the previous year.

RIL’s revenue from the refining and marketing segment decreased by 1.6 per cent to Rs 97,229 crore reflecting lower crude prices. Segment EBIT decreased by 6.9 per cent mainly due to marginally lower gross refining margin (GRM) and narrow light-heavy crude differentials. GRM for the September quarter stood at $ 9.4 per barrel, outperforming Singapore complex margins by $ 2.9 per barrel.

RIL shares became the country’s most valuable company after its market capitalisation or market value of all listed shares touched Rs 9 lakh crore for the first time during intra-day trading. RIL shares ended 1.37 per cent higher at Rs 1,415.30, outperforming the Sensex which rose 0.63 per cent. Its market capitalisation at the end of the day was Rs 8.97 lakh crore.