Export potential of half trillion dollars in clean energy: Ambani

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said at least 25-30 new Indian companies in the green energy and tech space will grow as big as RIL in the next 10-20 years.

Speaking at the Asia Economic Dialogue 2022 on Wednesday, he said it took RIL about 38 years to become a $200-billion company, adding, “The next generation of Indian entrepreneurs will achieve this in half the time. What this also means is that India’s community of entrepreneurs will become broader and wealth creation will also become more inclusive.”

He said India’s technology and digital exports have risen to $150 billion from less than $10 billion 20 years ago. “By 2030, I believe they will exceed half a trillion dollars. Similarly, India’s clean and green energy exports … at the end of 20 years also has the potential of half a trillion dollars of export.”

“If the last 20 years, we were known for India’s emergence as an IT superpower, next 20 years I believe, along with technology, will mark our emergence as a superpower in energy and life sciences,” he said.