Explained: SEBI bars Leela from selling assets; why the case is significant

In what is turning into a high-stakes battle for debt-laden Hotel Leela ventures, capital markets regulator Sebi has barred the promoters of the hospitality chain from selling its assets, including four hotels, to Canadian investment fund Brookfield Asset Management LLC. Kolkata-based diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd, a minority stakeholder in the company with a 7.92% stake, had sought an intervention in the matter, based on which Sebi issued the directions.

Why this case is significant?

The Leela-Brookfield deal is one of the few cases where Sebi has intervened on the basis of pleas by minority shareholders. The development comes a month after Brookfield agreed to acquire four Leela hotels, its hospitality business, the Leela brand and one property in Agra for Rs 3,950 crore. Hotel Leelaventure plans to use the amount to repay its debt of more than Rs 6,000 crore. According to reports, ITC has alleged that the deal with Brookfield was not in the interest of Hotel Leelaventure and its minority shareholders.

What are the regulatory interventions so far?

In February, JM Financial ARC Ltd had also dragged Hotel Leelaventure to the bankruptcy court after the hotel chain defaulted on its debt. JM Financial ARC owns a 26% stake in Hotel Leelaventure and a majority of its debt.

Sebi’s letter Wednesday to Leelaventures was issued on the basis of complaints filed by ITC and Life Insurance Corporation of India. Hotel Leelaventures, in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, said it had received a letter from Sebi saying that the transaction should be put on hold, pending further directions from the regulator.

“While Sebi is examining the representations in view of paucity of time and interest of investors in securities, you are advised that none of the transactions proposed in the PBN (post ballot notice) of 18 March are acted upon till further directions from Sebi,” the markets regulator said in its letter to the company.