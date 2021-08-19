Exclusive: Samsung India deposits Rs 300 crore with DRI in alleged duty evasion case

Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd has deposited Rs 300 crore with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) after the agency found that the company had allegedly incorrectly declared imports of Remote Radio Head, an apparatus used for the 4G telecom technology, sources told The Indian Express.

In July, the DRI started investigating the imports of Remote Radio Head by Samsung India. The agency found that the tech giant had mis-declared and classified the imports as telecom goods that attract zero duty. The DRI had also searched the Mumbai and Delhi offices of Samsung as part of their probe. Subsequently, the probe agency had questioned their chief financial officer and a few other officials in connection with the case.

“The imports of Remote Radio Head were declared as eNodeB that attract zero duty. The short-paid duty on the consignments imported by Samsung India is over Rs 500 crore. However, on August 17, the company deposited Rs 300 crore towards their duty liability,” the source added.

The Indian Express had reached out to Samsung via an email but has not received a reply yet.