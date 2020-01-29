EXCLUSIVE | DHFL diverted Rs 12,773 cr to 79 companies through 1 lakh fictitious retail customers: ED

Earlier this week, the agency arrested Kapil Wadhawan, the promoter of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) for alleged money-laundering linked with properties belonging Mirchi. Earlier this week, the agency arrested Kapil Wadhawan, the promoter of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) for alleged money-laundering linked with properties belonging Mirchi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found that between 2011 and 2016, Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) in its books has recorded loans of about Rs 12,773 crore allegedly to about one lakh fictitious retail customers even as these loans were actually given to about 79 companies allegedly associated with the promoters of DHFL.

According to sources, the ED stumbled upon these allegedly fictitious retail customers and the ultimate beneficiary companies while inspecting the book of accounts of DHFL pertaining to Rs 2,186 crore loan given to five companies — Faith Realtors Pvt Ltd, Marvel Township Pvt Ltd, Able Realty Pvt Ltd, Poseidon Realty Pvt Ltd and Random Realtors Pvt Ltd, which were later amalgamated with Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd. Sunblink Real Estate has come under the scanner of the ED for buying three Worli-based properties allegedly belonging to the late gangster Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi for Rs 225 crore.

The Indian Express is awaiting a response from the company on the revelations of the ED.

Earlier this week, the agency arrested Kapil Wadhawan, the promoter of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) for alleged money-laundering linked with properties belonging Mirchi. Wadhawan, who is the fifth arrest in the case filed last year, is claimed to have played a ‘crucial role’ in diverting funds from DHFL to shell companies, which later got amalgamated with Sunblink Real. “…the conduit of Sunblink was purposefully created by Kapil Wadhawan as CMD of DHFL and others just to obfuscate the trail of monies for purchase of properties from the Mirchis. Sunblink is controlled by the Wadhawans. Kapil Wadhawan being the CMD of DHFL is responsible and accountable for decisions taken by DHFL,” the ED claimed in its remand application filed on January 27.

According to the ED, three properties in Worli — Rabiya Mansion, Sea View and Marium Lodge, belonging to Mirchi, who was declared an absconding accused for multiple crimes committed by him, are proceeds of crime. The agency claims that Dheeraj Wadhawan, also a promoter of DHFL, expressed interest in buying the properties and after negotiations and meetings between him and Mirchi, it was decided that the properties would be bought through one of his companies, Sunblink. An amount of Rs 111 crore paid towards the deal was arranged as a loan from DHFL to Sunblink, which was shown to be later repaid through a loan from RKW Developers.

The ED alleges irregularities in these loans to five companies, claiming that none of the prescribed policy to grant loans by the DHFL, a non-banking financial company, were followed.

“These persons also deposed that the beneficial owners of these companies are Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan. Thus, it appears that these five companies were dummy entities without any asset created with the sole purpose of siphoning off the public money as no business seems to have been conducted in those companies,” the ED had claimed.

DHFL, that owes Rs 83,873 crore owes to banks, mutual funds and investors, is the first non-banking finance company (NBFC) to be referred to the bankruptcy court for resolution by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in November 2019. The RBI has superseded the board of DHFL and has appointed a three-member advisory body to advise the RBI appointed administrator of the company.

