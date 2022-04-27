scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Ex-IL&FS chairman Ravi Parthasarathy dies

Former non-executive chairman of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Ravi Parthasarathy passed away on Wednesday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 27, 2022 12:09:49 pm
Ravi Parthasarathy, ex-IL&FS non-executive chairman. (File photo)

Parthasarathy was a former chairman of the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS). He was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW)-II last year for allegedly defrauding investors to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

He was one of the accused in the case and was arrested in June 2021 for various offences under the IPC and the TNPID Act.

On July 20, 2018, Parthasarathy resigned as non-executive chairman of IL&FS, the holding company of the IL&FS group which he served for over 30 years. He joined the IL&FS in 1987 as president & chief executive officer and was appointed as managing director in 1989.

Known in the corporate world for his deal-making skills, he was later designated executive chairman of the company. The overleveraged company which executed some of the leading infrastructure projects under the leadership of Parthasarathy collapsed under a pile of debt.

