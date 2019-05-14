Ex-CFO of Bhushan Steel seeks bail

Former chief financial officer of Bhushan Steel, Nittin Johri, arrested by the SFIO on several charges of fraud, including filing false documents with various banks, on Monday moved the Delhi High Court seeking three weeks interim bail on account of his mother’s “terminal illness”.

Justice Mukta Gupta, directed the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), to verify medical records and submit a status report on Tuesday.

Johri, who is in judicial custody since May 8, said his mother has been ill since March 2019 and was “diagnosed with an advanced stage of cancer on April 8, 2019…” Challenging a May 11 trial court order, Johri said the magisterial court showed complete “non-application” of mind and completely ignored his mother’s “terminal illness, rejected the interim bail application …” without verification.

According to investigators, Johri was in charge of raising funds from banks and financial institutions for the now defunct Bhushan Steel.