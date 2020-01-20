Everything Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced during his trip to India

Amazon Inc CEO Jeff Bezos announced that his company is rolling out a fleet of electric rickshaws. (File photo) Amazon Inc CEO Jeff Bezos announced that his company is rolling out a fleet of electric rickshaws. (File photo)

Amazon founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Jeff Bezos on Monday announced that the e-commerce giant will roll out a fleet of electric rickshaws in the country in a bid to tackle climate change.

Bezos, who is on a visit to India, made the announcement on Twitter earlier in the day along with a short video and wrote: “Hey, India. We’re rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge”

The latest development comes amid Amazon’s plan for investing $1 billion in digitising small and medium scale businesses (SMBs) in India.

Here’s a look at all that Bezos has done and announced in his trip to India:

Paying respect to Mahatma Gandhi

Bezos’s India trip kicked off with the billionaire visiting the Raj Ghat located in New Delhi a day ahead of the company’s two-day summit for SMBs held in the national capital last week.

Bezos’ visit came at a time when the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered an investigation into alleged malpractices by Amazon India and Flipkart insofar as deep discounting and preferred selling of mobile phones are concerned.

Digitising SMBs in India

Speaking at the Amazon SMBhav summit held in New Delhi last Wednesday, Jeff Bezos announced that Amazon will be investing US$ 1 billion in digitising SMBs in the country.

He further said that the online retail giant is going to its global footprint to export US$ 10 billion worth of Make In India goods by 2025. The Amazon Inc boss also stated that the India-US alliance will be most important in the 21st century.

Promising 1 million new jobs in India

On Friday, the e-commerce behemoth had also announced its plans for the creation of 1 million new jobs in India by 2025 through continued investments in the field of technology, infrastructure, and logistics network.

In a press statement, Amazon said that the jobs will be created both directly and indirectly across the industries, including information technology, skill development, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing, and are in addition to the 700,000 jobs Amazon’s investments have enabled over the last six years in India.

Bezos becomes Amazon salesman for a day

In a bid to woo small and medium-scale traders in India, Jeff Bezos also delivered an Amazon package to a local kirana store in Mumbai on Saturday and shared his experience through the social media.

Interacting with specially-abled employees in Amazon delivery unit

The billionaire boss of Amazon on Sunday shared a small video where he is seen interacting with some specially-abled employees at a company’s local delivery unit. He said that the company’s equal opportunity programs in India make him “proud”.

Bezos had faced a lot of backlash from various small scale trader communities upon his arrival in India last week. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has waged a war against online retailers Amazon India and the Walmart-controlled Flipkart since 2015, accusing the two e-commerce giants of deep discounts and flouting India’s foreign investment rules.

Apart from the traders’ community, Bezos also received a cold response from the government, with no minister from the central cabinet holding a meeting with him. He also sought meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government officials, but the meetings could not take place.

