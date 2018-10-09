Lufthansa to restart ops: Evaluating next gateway in India, says Wolfgang Will

Lufthansa Group Airlines’ Senior Director — South Asia Wolfgang Will Lufthansa Group Airlines’ Senior Director — South Asia Wolfgang Will

With major airports in India facing capacity constraints, global airlines are looking at growing traffic from tier-II cities in the country either by commencing their own operations or by partnering with domestic carriers to bring traffic to their Indian hubs. German carrier Lufthansa Group Airlines’ Senior Director — South Asia Wolfgang Will told The Indian Express in an interview that as the airline prepares to restart its operations from Frankfurt to Pune next month, it is also evaluating options to begin flying to other Indian cities. Excerpts:

Various global carriers operating to India are starting operations to smaller Indian cities to address the demand directly instead of bringing the traffic to hubs that are constrained. Does Lufthansa also have plans on the same lines?

It has been a long time since we started to look beyond Mumbai and Delhi. We are operating out of four gateways — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru — and we will be re-introducing our flights from Pune November 1 onwards and for sure we are thinking there might be some opportunity to extend the number of gateways. We are constantly evaluating the next step. Additionally, we have cooperation with local airlines, which are connecting tier-II passengers to our gateways in India.

Are you worried about the proposed low-cost long haul services by Indian airlines hurting your traffic from the region?

That’s a trend we have seen at a global level. We are talking about growth rate of around 10 per cent in international travel yearly, and in domestic it is even more than 20 per cent. So there is a need for more capacity in the market and this will be absorbed by whoever has an interest and can operate profitably from India.

Is Lufthansa looking to extend its domestic partnerships or add new ones to address the demand from tier-II airports?

We are happy to have Air India in Star Alliance so it’s a natural partner for us and India is connecting a lot of passengers from places where we are not operating, to our gateways. Beyond that we are looking around and evaluating what kind of opportunities we have but nothing at the moment.

India being a price-sensitive market, how is the airline managing costs at the same time protecting its customer base at a time when fuel prices are soaring?

As an airline, operating nearly 60 years to India, we have already seen a lot happening. Rising fuel prices is nothing new and has happened in the past. Our answer is to be more efficient. We are working constantly to become more efficient and to lower costs that we, ourselves, can control. We are doing this by innovation, automation, digitalisation to make our business easier and to attract more customers. At the moment, our customer base is growing and by that we can make up for the little bit difficult situation on the fuel cost front.

