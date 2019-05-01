Essar Steel resolution: NCLAT prepones hearing to May 7

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday preponed its scheduled hearing over the resolution process of debt-laden firm Essar Steel to May 7. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the company had moved an urgent plea to seek an early hearing in this matter.

An NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya directed the matter to be listed on May 7, as per a PTI report. The NCLAT was scheduled to hear the Essar Steel matter on May 13, where operational creditors and other stake holders of Essar Steel have moved over distribution of Rs 42,000 crore coming in from ArcelorMittal.

Essar Steel owns a 10-million-tonne steel mill at Hazira in Gujarat. This was among the first 12 cases selected by the Reserve Bank of India to be resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). In a hearing in this case last month, the NCLAT suggested the CoC should not discriminate against the operational creditors.

The promoters of the company had also approached the NCLAT, challenging the order of the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had on March 9 approved ArcelorMittal’s bid for the company. On April 12, in this matter, the Supreme Court had stayed the disbursement of funds to creditors while directing parties to maintain status quo.

It had also asked the tribunal to expeditiously decide the appeals before it. The NCLAT in its orders had asked the resolution professional of the company to call a fresh meeting of the CoC to consider redistribution of funds among financial and operational creditors. Operational creditors of Essar Steel are not satisfied with the CoC over the distribution of Rs 42,000 crore coming from the resolution plan by global steel major ArcelorMittal. The CoC of Essar Steel has divided operational creditors of the company into two types — one with claims under Rs 1 crore and another above Rs 1 crore. According to the resolution plan of ArcelorMittal approved by CoC on October 24, 2018, operational creditors having claims below Rs 1 crore will get their dues and those with claims of over Rs 1 crore will receive almost zero.

Financial creditors would get an upfront Rs 41,987 crore payment against their admitted claims of Rs 49,395 crore while operational creditors were getting Rs 214 crore against their dues of Rs 4,976 crore. Later, the CoC decided to allocate an additional Rs 1,000 crore to operational creditors after NCLT and NCLAT suggested it to rework the distribution of funds.